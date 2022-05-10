Bakersfield Condors prepare to face Stockton in playoff matchup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors and the Stockton Heat meet in Game 1 of their best of five playoff matchup Tuesday night.

Bakersfield won only four of their 10 games with the Heat during the regular season but of course that means nothing in the post-season.

Still those four wins came in the last five meetings. Not to mention three of the six losses were in overtime.

The Condors play Games 1 and 2 in Stockton on Tuesday and Wednesday night, then return home for Game 3 on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena.