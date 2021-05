LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Bakersfield Condors finish the 2020-21 season with the John. D Chick trophy after defeating the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night.

The Condors started this unique season 0-5 before turning things around with a strong March and finish up the season on the road as champions of the Pacific Division.

The team last won the division title during the 2018-19 season.