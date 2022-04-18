Bakersfield Condors sign forward Carter Savoie to amateur tryout contract

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors announced Monday they've signed forward Carter Savoie to an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the season and will join the team on Thursday.

Savoie helped the University of Denver win the NCAA National Championship earlier this month. He was selected in the fourth round of 2020 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

Savoie, 20, was fourth nationally in goals scored with 23 in 39 games as a sophomore. He also scored the overtime game-winner against Michigan in a national semifinal and the game-winning goal in the Loveland Regional Final. In the Frozen Four, Savoie scored in three of Denver's four games.

The St. Albert, Alberta, native recorded 65 points (36 goals, 29 assists) in 63 games for the Pioneers.