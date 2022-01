ABBOTSFORD, Canada (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors had collected points in their last six games but not many wins. That is until Thursday night when the Condors beat Abbotsford 6-2 in the first of a 4-game road trip.

Stuart Skinner did his part making key saves against the Canucks even though he only faced 19 shots.

Six different condors scored in the win. The two teams play again Friday night.