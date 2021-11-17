Bakersfield Condors starting four-game road trip

(KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors begin a four-game road swing that will run right through Thanksgiving before returning home for the Teddy Bear Toss on Nov. 27th.

The guys are tied for third in the Pacific Division and visit San Jose Wednesday night. The Barracuda are right behind Bakersfield in the standings.

The Condors are coming off a pair of wins against San Diego including a third period rally last weekend scoring three goals to close out the Gulls.

The Condors head to Abbotsford on Thursday, their first trip to Canada in years, for a weekend series against the Canucks.