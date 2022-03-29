Bakersfield Condors take on Pacific Division foe Henderson Silver Knights

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's a rematch of the Pacific Division Finals when the Bakersfield Condors and the Henderson Silver Knights meet for three games, two in Bakersfield, this week.

The Condors beat the Knights in a dramatic game three to win it all last year.

There are some new faces in the lineup for Bakersfield this year and familiar ones.

With the COVID mandates being eliminated this week, the Condors are hoping for a resurgence of support in the stands like the ones returning to rinks around North America.

The Condors and Knights play Wednesday and Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena then take a quick trip to Las Vegas for a Saturday matchup.