Bakersfield Condors unveil Star Wars Night jerseys

Posted at 10:41 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 13:41:33-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors unveiled their Star Wars Night jerseys that will be auctioned and raffled off in March.

The Condors will wear the "KENOBI 80" jerseys Saturday, March 5th with the majority of the jerseys available via an online auction starting at game time through March 14th.

Game issued jerseys will be available with the Golden Ticket Raffle. Only 100 of the $30 tickets will be sold. A winner will be drawn at the March 5th game and you do not need to be present to win.

Five player jerseys will be auctioned live after the March 5th game: Brad Malone, Luke Esposito, Vincent Desharnais, Stuart Skinner, and Raphael Lavoie. All proceeds will benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3).

Four-ticket packs are $95 and come with an exclusive pre-game photo op with Star Wars characters.

