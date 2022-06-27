Colin Chaulk named new head coach of the Bakersfield Condors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Colin Chaulk has been named the new head coach of the Bakersfield Condors becoming the ninth head coach in the team's 25 seasons. He's the 3rd coach since the team moved into the American Hockey League as an affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.

Chaulk, 45, took over the team this past season after previous head coach Jay Woodcroft was called up to take over the Edmonton Oilers. Chaulk led the team to a 19-12-3 record including a 13-5-1 mark that helped the team secure home-ice advantage for the Calder Cup Playoffs. He had been an assistant coach for the Condors prior to taking over the team.

Originally from Toronto, Ontario, Chaulk played professionally for 15 years, including 10 years for the Fort Wayne Komets. He was an assistant coach for the Komets, Kalamazoo Wings and the Belleville Senators. He also served as a head coach for the Brampton Beast.

According to the Condors, "his number 91 was retired by the Komets in 2017 and he ranks third all-time in scoring in the organization’s 70-year history."