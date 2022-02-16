Condors name AHL Hall of Famer John Anderson as assistant coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors named American Hockey League Hall of Fame coach John Anderson as an assistant for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Anderson, who will be behind the bench for Wednesday's game, won two Calder Cups (2002, 2008) as head coach of the Chicago Wolves. He also led the Wolves to two International Hockey League Turner Cups (1998, 2000) and coached the team from 1997-2008 and 2013-14.

Anderson is the fifth winningest coach in AHL history with 424 victories and seventh in games coached with 788 over 10 seasons. He was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2019

Anderson also has some NHL coaching experience. He was head coach of the Atlanta Thrashers from 2008-10 and as an assistant with the Phoenix Coyotes from 2011-13 and Minnesota Wild from 2016-18.

He played 12 seasons in the NHL with Toronto, Quebec, and Hartford.