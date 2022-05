BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors will host Abbotsford in the first of three playoff games Tuesday night.

The Condors earned home ice with two late season wins over top-ranked Stockton.

Bakersfield has to play the Canucks who beat the Condors in their last two meetings. Not to mention Vancouver has sent a handful of players down to Abbotsford for the post season since they're not in the playoffs.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Game One. Game Two is Wednesday night.