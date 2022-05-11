Watch
Condors trail playoff series against Stockton 1-0

Posted at 7:11 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 10:11:09-04

STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — It's shaping up to be a battle of wills in Stockton which in hockey means goalies.

The Bakersfield Condors and Heat go into Game 2 Wednesday night with top-seeded Stockton grabbing the early 1-0 lead in the best of five series with a 3-1 win.

The Condors made a big mistake in the first period giving up the puck on the power play and giving up a shorthanded goal to the Heat's Jakob Peltier.

Moments later, Stockton's Emilio Peterson gets by the defense, swoops in and beats Bakersfield goalie Stuart Skinner to make it 2-0.

The Condors' Dino Kambitz scored in the second period to cut the gap to 2-1, but that's as close as Bakersfield got.

