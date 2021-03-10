Menu

Icebreakers with the Condors: Getting to know center Brad Malone

Posted at 8:52 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 23:52:00-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Icebreakers with the Bakersfield Condors is a segment at 23ABC where sports director Kari Osep asks a player 23 questions to get to know them a little better in a one-on-one setting.

This segment features the Condors' newest captain, Brad Malone. Malone has been with the Bakersfield Condors and Edmonton Oilers organization since 2017.

Known as one of the nice guys on the team, Malone shares stories of his hockey career, what he likes to do off the ice and tells where the nickname 'Bugsy' came from.

