Icebreakers with the Condors: Getting to know goalie Stuart Skinner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Icebreakers with the Bakersfield Condors is a segment at 23ABC where sports director Kari Osep asks a player 23 questions to get to know them a little better in a one-on-one setting.

This segment features the Condors goaltender since 2018 Stuart Skinner who made his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2020-21 season for one game. Skinner finished the 2021 AHL regular season with a league-leading 20 wins and in the top ten for save percentage. He was also named AHL Goaltender of the Month following his performance in April.

'Stuey' shares how his unexpected start in the net led to the success he's finding as a professional today, and who he thinks he resembles with what he deems the best mustache on the team.

