Icebreakers with the Condors: Getting to know winger Cooper Marody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Icebreakers with the Bakersfield Condors is a segment at 23ABC where sports director Kari Osep asks a player 23 questions to get to know them a little better in a one-on-one setting.

This segment features the Condors right winger Cooper Marody. Marody along with his teammate Tyler Benson have been one of the best one-two punches in the American Hockey League this season, earning co-player titles for the month of March. He's remained in the top three for point totals throughout this unique season as well.

Coop is known as much for his skills on the ice as he is off of it as a musician. He discusses that along with the personal and team success he's had throughout this 2021 season.

