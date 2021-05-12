Icebreakers with the Condors: Getting to know winger Seth Griffith

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Icebreakers with the Bakersfield Condors is a segment at 23ABC where sports director Kari Osep asks a player 23 questions to get to know them a little better in a one-on-one setting.

This segment features the Condors newest winger Seth Griffith who signed as a free agent this offseason. Through 36 games, Griffith has 27 points and has emerged as a leader on the team with eight years of experience in both the AHL and NHL.

'Griff' talks about the keys to success for the team during this unique season, what makes playoff hockey so fun and proves how good of a teammate he is by his choice of who and what he would take to a deserted island.

