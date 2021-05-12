Watch
Icebreakers with the Condors: Getting to know winger Tyler Benson

Posted at 5:48 PM, May 11, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Icebreakers with the Bakersfield Condors is a segment at 23ABC where sports director Kari Osep asks a player 23 questions to get to know them a little better in a one-on-one setting.

This segment features the Condors left winger Tyler Benson. As one of the staples in recent years for Bakersfield, Benson earned himself the honors as an alternate captain this season. Along with his teammate Cooper Marody, Benson earned the co-player title for the month of March.

Benson talks about what it means to be a part of the Oilers franchise having grown up in Edmonton and how he and his teammates share in the success of this season.

