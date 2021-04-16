Mechanics Bank Arena reopens to small crowd, lots of COVID guidelines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The sound of cheering and applause will once again echo through the rafters at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, when the Condors host San Diego this weekend.

The last time fans were in the building was March 7, 2020 on 'Star Wars Night', when the Condors beat Stockton in a shootout.

The pandemic then closed the doors on Condorstown until now.

23ABC was treated to a tour of the arena with General Manager Steve Eckerson to check out all the new COVID-related protocols that have been put in place, to allow fans to once again 'make a little noise in here'!

Some of those guidelines include a "Clear bag" policy, wearing face coverings, and not allowing food or beverage to be consumed at arena seats.

Let us know what you think of these new guidelines. Visit our Facebook page to vote in our 23ABC poll.