BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield High School announced that interim coach Rashaan Shehee will lead the Drillers on the field next year.

Shehee was thrust into the interim role as head coach When third year coach Michael Stewart left the program just three games into the 2021 season.

BHS Principal Ben Shirley says the school is confident in his ability to lead the team to long-term success.

Shehee played one season for Foothill in 1992 rushing for more than 1,600 yards and 30 touchdowns.