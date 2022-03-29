Watch
Bakersfield's Corbin Burnes to start Brewers' season opener

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, a Centennial grad, throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, on July 18, 2021. Burnes faces a major challenge trying to improve upon a spectacular 2021 season that earned him the NL Cy Young Award.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Mar 29, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Centennial grad Corbin Burnes’ Cy Young Award-winning performance last year has resulted in him getting the opening day assignment for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Tuesday that Burnes would start the Brewers’ April 7 opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs haven’t yet named their starting pitcher for that game.

Burnes went 11-5 with an MLB-leading 2.43 ERA and struck out 234 batters while issuing only 34 walks in 167 innings last season. This will be Burnes’ first opening day start.

Brandon Woodruff started the Brewers’ season opener each of the last two years.

