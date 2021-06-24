Balancing act: California gymnast Emily Lee takes her shot at Olympics

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gymnast Emily Lee is hoping she can turn heads at the U.S. Olympic Trials. The 18-year-old from California is looking to land a spot on the five-woman U.S. team when the squad is announced at the end.

Lee is considered one of the best in the world on the balance beam, her signature event.

Lee navigated a series of setbacks to reachthe trials, from the death of her younger sister in 2015 to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced her gym to close.

Lee says through it all she never considered quitting.