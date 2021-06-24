Watch
Balancing act: California gymnast Emily Lee takes her shot at Olympics

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Emily Lee competes in the floor exercise during the senior women's competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Mo., in this Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, file photo. Lee is among the 18 women competing at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in St. Louis starting on Friday night, June 25. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jun 24, 2021
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gymnast Emily Lee is hoping she can turn heads at the U.S. Olympic Trials. The 18-year-old from California is looking to land a spot on the five-woman U.S. team when the squad is announced at the end.

Lee is considered one of the best in the world on the balance beam, her signature event.

Lee navigated a series of setbacks to reachthe trials, from the death of her younger sister in 2015 to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced her gym to close.

Lee says through it all she never considered quitting.

