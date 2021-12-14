Watch
Beckham, Fuller among 9 Rams to COVID-19 reserve list

Ralph Freso/AP
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 17:18:00-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Jordan Fuller and eight of their Los Angeles Rams teammates went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday amid the latest expansion of their virus outbreak.

Defensive backs Terrell Burgess and Juju Hughes, tight end Brycen Hopkins, tackle Alaric Jackson and injured nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day also went on the list. Only Beckham has played regularly in a major role for the Rams this season.

The Rams also activated tight end Tyler Higbee from the list. Higbee and cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed the Rams’ 30-23 victory at Arizona after being placed in the protocols hours before kickoff Monday night.

