Blues hockey great Bob Plager killed in car accident

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bob Plager was killed Wednesday in a car crash in St. Louis.

He was 78.

"It is unimaginable to imagine the St. Louis Blues without Bob Plager," the Blues said in a statement. "He was an original 1967 member of the St. Louis Blues, but also an original in every sense of the word. Bobby's influence at all levels of the Blues organization was profound and everlasting, and his loss to our city will be deep. Bobby liked to say he was No. 5 in our program, but No. 1 in our hearts. Today, our hearts are broken, but one day they will be warmed again by memories of his character, humor and strong love for his family, our community, the St. Louis Blues and generations of fans who will miss him dearly."

Police said Plager was alone in his vehicle when it collided with a vehicle carrying two women on Interstate 64 in St. Louis about 1:30 p.m.

One of the women sustained minor injuries.

No other details about the crash were released, The Associated Press reported.

Plager was an original Blue, moving over from the New York Rangers when the NHL expanded in 1967-68.

He played 11 seasons for St. Louis — teaming for a stretch with brothers Barclay and Bill.

He worked for the organization in a variety of roles, coaching for 11 games in 1992.

The Blues retired his No. 5 jersey in 2017, and it joined brother Barclay's No. 8 in the rafters.