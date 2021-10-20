Watch
Braves scratch Ynoa from Game 4 start in NLCS vs Dodgers

John Bazemore/AP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Atlanta.
Huascar Ynoa
Posted at 3:05 PM, Oct 20, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Huascar Ynoa was scratched with shoulder inflammation from his scheduled start for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.

Manager Brian Snitker says Ynoa first experienced discomfort on Monday, but believed he would be able to pitch. The right-hander played catch before Wednesday's game, but his shoulder was tight.

The Braves will use right-hander Jesse Chavez as the opener. The Braves lead the series 2-1.

The Dodgers will start left-hander Julio Urias, who was baseball's only 20-game winner this season.

