Condors coach Jay Woodcroft: Bakersfield product Brayden Watts shows potential during tryout

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield product Brayden Watts put in a good training camp with the Condors.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft says Brayden has the potential to be an everyday player, adding that he works hard, has good skills, and is serious about getting better.

Watts was on a tryout with the club and was sent back to the Condors' ECHL club in Wichita to make room for more guys coming down from the Edmonton Oilers.

Woodcroft says Brayden needs to keep working at his game and gaining experience because rosters and lineups are fluid.

The Condors host Abbotsford in their home opener 7 p.m. Saturday when they unveil their newest Pacific Division banner.

23ABC will continue its live coverage of Condors action at 5 p.m. on Sunday when San Jose skates into Mechanics Bank Arena.

