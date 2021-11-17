Condors games against Abbotsford rescheduled due to flooding

ABBOTSFORD, Vancouver (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors' games against the Abbotsford Canucks have been rescheduled due to a local state of emergency.

In a tweet from the AHL, the games scheduled for Friday and Sunday have been moved to January 5th and 10th.

The change was due to heavy rains in the area of Abbotsford that have caused massive flooding and landslides. The town is about 90 minutes east of Vancouver.

This is the Condors first trip north of the border since the team traveled to Manitoba to play the

It was the Condors' first trip north of the border since Bakersfield traveled to play the Manitoba Moose during the 2018-19 season.