CSUB to require COVID vaccination proof, negative test for men's basketball games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield announced Friday new health and safety protocols for men's basketball home games.

All fans three and older must provide proof of being full vaccinated for COVID or have a negative test within two days prior to a home game. Another option is to test negative using an an antigen test one day prior to a game.

The rules go into effect on Jan. 1st, 2022.

The following forms of vaccine verification are accepted:

COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and dates doses administered; OR

A photo of a vaccination card; OR

Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider; OR

State of California Digital COVID-19 vaccine record that includes a QR code, name, date of birth, vaccine dates and vaccine type (can be found online).

CSUB Athletics has teamed with Sendas Urgent Care to have rapid tests on campus on Game Day at no cost (with proof of ticket for game).

The following are acceptable as proof of a negative COVID-19 test result:

A printed document from the test provider or laboratory; OR

An electronic test result displayed on a phone or other device from the test provider or laboratory

The information must include four items: person’s name, date of test performed, type of test performed and negative test result.