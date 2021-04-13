Watch
Curry scores 53 as Warriors beat Nuggets 116-107

Jeff Chiu/AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs head coach Steve Kerr after the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for the most in Warriors franchise history as Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets 116-107.

Draymond Green had 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points and Kent Bazemore added 14 for the Warriors. Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and nine rebounds. Curry scored 21 points in the first quarter, giving him 17,786 in his career. That passed Chamberlain’s 17,783 with the franchise, a record he’d held since 1964.

It marked his seventh straight game scoring at least 30 points, the longest streak by a Warrior since Rick Barry during the 1966-67 season.

