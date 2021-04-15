Watch
Curry's 42, Green's triple-double lead Warriors past Thunder

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon (11) shoots in front of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Theo Maledon, Stephen Curry
Posted at 9:22 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 00:22:10-04

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 42 points in the third quarter and the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Oklahoma City Thunder 147-109.

Curry went 8 for 8 from the field and made all six of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter to post his high point total for a quarter this season. He was coming off a 53-point game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday that made him the franchise's career scoring leader.

Draymond Green had a triple-double with 12 points, 16 assists and 10 rebound

