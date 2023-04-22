Del Oro High School shows off new football field

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We are four months away from starting the high school football season in Kern County and Del Oro High School's new football field will open up this fall.

Del Oro High School opened its doors to students this year. The 19th high school in the Kern High School District is raising the bar with every facility, especially when it comes to its football field.

“I tell you what it's also for me but when I see the parents come through here and they see what has been given to this community they're in awe of this facility," said Del Oro Assitant Principal Chris Sanchez. "They come through here and they just can't believe it's for their kids.”

“To be honest with you, I think the track is amazing. And I think this grass is amazing. I think the whole part of this build is it's not a part of it is not amazing,” added Del Oro head football coach Pete Hernandez.

Both Sanchez and Hernandez are already envisioning a light show on the first drive on offense for the Suns. The stadium lights are interactive, which means they can be turned on and off in seconds similar to what the LA Dodgers installed this season in their stadium.

“I would like to say opening day there, and a huge light show. I think that'd be awesome. I think the community I think our school would really, really enjoy that,” said Hernandez.

The Suns feel like they have created something special in Southeast Bakersfield. They feel like it can be a place of pride for the community starting this fall with their first varsity football game.