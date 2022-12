HENDERSON, Nev. (KERO) — The Associated Press is reporting that Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels has made the decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the season.

Jeff Howe, NFL National Insider for The Athletic reported in a tweet that according to his sources, Carr responded to the decision by leaving the team.

23ABC Sports has reached out to sources close to Carr for comment. We are still waiting for a response.