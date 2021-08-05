Watch
Derek Carr: Raiders' receivers ready to produce in high-flying offense

David Becker/AP
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards makes a catch during an NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 18:03:44-04

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr, a Bakersfield Christian High grad, says this year’s Raiders have a do-it-all group of receivers that he believes are the best he’s had in eight seasons.

Leading the way so far has been big-bodied Bryan Edwards, who endured an injury-riddled rookie season last year, when he caught just 11 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

Edwards has showed off his athleticism during camp, going up for passes from Carr on several deep routes. Also in his second year and having an impressive camp has been speedster Henry Ruggs, the first receiver taken in last year’s draft.

The former Alabama standout has looked tremendous out of the gate after falling short of expectations last season.

