Watch
Sports

Actions

Dodgers' Roberts thinks Bauer being 'singled out' by umps

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Trevor Bauer
Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 16:13:12-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he believes right-hander Trevor Bauer is being “singled out” by Major League Baseball after umpires in Oakland collected several balls he threw in his last start, apparently to examine for foreign substances.

Roberts also acknowledged Friday that he has noticed umpires collecting sample balls from every pitcher as part of the sport’s crackdown on tampering with baseballs by pitchers this season.

But the World Series-winning manager openly wondered why only Bauer’s name appeared as an apparent target of an investigation in a report by The Athletic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive