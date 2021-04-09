Dodgers' Roberts thinks Bauer being 'singled out' by umps

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he believes right-hander Trevor Bauer is being “singled out” by Major League Baseball after umpires in Oakland collected several balls he threw in his last start, apparently to examine for foreign substances.

Roberts also acknowledged Friday that he has noticed umpires collecting sample balls from every pitcher as part of the sport’s crackdown on tampering with baseballs by pitchers this season.

But the World Series-winning manager openly wondered why only Bauer’s name appeared as an apparent target of an investigation in a report by The Athletic.