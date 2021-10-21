Edmonton Oilers recall Bakersfield Condors goalie Stuart Skinner

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors will be receiving two more big names to the lineup this weekend with Ryan McLeod and William Lagussen returning to Condorstown.

But they're also losing a key component with goaltender Stuart Skinner was called up to Edmonton to replace the injured Mike Smith in the lineup.

Skinner, the AHL's leader in wins last season, picked up a pair of wins to start the season for Bakersfield including a 1-0 shutout over San Jose on Sunday. Skinner made 34 saves and his performance didn't go unnoticed.

The Condors will go with highly touted netminder Ilya Konovalov when Bakersfield travels to Ontario Friday before returning home to face Stockton on Saturday.