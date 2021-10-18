Watch
ESPN broadcaster Vitale reveals cancer diagnosis

"For the second time in just a few months, I’ve been diagnosed with a form of cancer."
Isaac Brekken/AP
FILE - Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast Conference men's tournament Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Posted at 2:42 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 18:02:34-04

Longtime ESPN college basketball announcer Dick Vitale revealed on Monday that he has lymphoma.

"For the second time in just a few months, I’ve been diagnosed with a form of cancer," Vitale said in a statement. "As a result of some symptoms I’ve had in recent weeks, I’ve been undergoing tests, and doctors have now confirmed it’s lymphoma."

Vitale said doctors conducted tests over several weeks and found he had lymphoma, which appears unrelated to the melanoma he had removed in August.

He said he would continue to work while undergoing six months of chemotherapy.

"With all that said, I consider myself very lucky," Vitale said.

Vitale said medical experts tell him it has a 90% cure rate.

He credited early detection for helping him manage the cancers.

