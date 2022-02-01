Watch
Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams is transferring to USC

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 13:00:07-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams is transferring to USC, following his former coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to the Trojans.

Williams posted his long-awaited announcement on social media, a video that include the former five-star recruit in a USC uniform and famous Trojans fan Snoop Dogg rapping.

Williams started seven games last season for Oklahoma and passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns. Riley left Oklahoma after the regular season to take the job at USC and when Williams entered the transfer portal in January, it was widely speculated that the Trojans would be his choice.

