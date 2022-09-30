Friday Night Live 2022: Week #7 Games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the games for week #7 in the Central Section football schedule with (#9) Centennial, (#16) Frontier, and (#25) Tehachapi all going up against unranked teams.
THURSDAY
- (#21) Bakersfield DRILLERS 14
- (#20) Bakersfield Christian EAGLES 38
- Boron BOBCATS 6
- Arvin BEARS 35
- Golden Valley BULLDOGS 41
- MIra Monte LIONS 0
- (#3) Liberty PATRIOTS 13
- (#13) Garces Memorial RAMS 0
FRIDAY
- (#9) Centennial GOLDEN HAWKS
- Stockdale MUSTANGS
- Chavez TITANS
- Delano TIGERS
- Foothill TROJANS
- East Bakersfield BLADES
- (#16) Frontier TITANS
- Ridgeview WOLF PACK
- Independence FALCONS
- Highland SCOTS
- Kennedy THUNDERBIRDS
- Wasco TIGERS
- North STARS
- West VIKINGS
- Shafter GENERALS
- McFarland COUGARS
- South SPARTANS
- (#25) Tehachapi WARRIORS