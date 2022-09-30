Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Friday Night Live 2022: Week #7 Games

Liberty Patriots Football
23ABC News
Liberty Patriots Football
Posted at 2:23 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 17:23:27-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the games for week #7 in the Central Section football schedule with (#9) Centennial, (#16) Frontier, and (#25) Tehachapi all going up against unranked teams.

THURSDAY

  • (#21) Bakersfield DRILLERS 14
  • (#20) Bakersfield Christian EAGLES 38
  • Boron BOBCATS 6
  • Arvin BEARS 35
  • Golden Valley BULLDOGS 41
  • MIra Monte LIONS 0
  • (#3) Liberty PATRIOTS 13
  • (#13) Garces Memorial RAMS 0

FRIDAY

  • (#9) Centennial GOLDEN HAWKS
  • Stockdale MUSTANGS
  • Chavez TITANS
  • Delano TIGERS
  • Foothill TROJANS
  • East Bakersfield BLADES
  • (#16) Frontier TITANS
  • Ridgeview WOLF PACK
  • Independence FALCONS
  • Highland SCOTS
  • Kennedy THUNDERBIRDS
  • Wasco TIGERS
  • North STARS
  • West VIKINGS
  • Shafter GENERALS
  • McFarland COUGARS
  • South SPARTANS
  • (#25) Tehachapi WARRIORS
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to see Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to See the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra