CIF high school playoffs continue; Wasco, Tehachapi, Ridgeview look to keep Cinderella stories alive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's Week #2 of the CIF high school football playoffs. The Division I playoffs kickoff Friday and Wasco, Tehachapi, Ridgeview look to keep their Cinderella stories alive.

Here is a list of Kern County schools playing on Friday night:

Division 1

Clovis (5) at Liberty (4)

Garces Memorial (7) at San Joaquin Memorial (2)

Division 2

Mission Prep (10) at Bakersfield (2)

Wasco (14) at Frontier (6)

Division 3

Bakersfield Christian (7) at Strathmore (2)

Division 4

Independence (6) vs. Monache (14)

Mendota (13) vs. Foothill (5)

Highland (8) at Nipomo (1)

Tehachapi (15) vs. Roosevelt (7)

Division 5

Shafter (5) at Boron (4)

Ridgeview (15) at North (10)

Division 6

East (7) at Morro Bay (2)

Lindsay (8) at Taft (1)

Delano (5) at Woodlake (4)

For a list of all the playoff games being played, visit the CIF website.