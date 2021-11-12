CIF high school playoffs continue; Wasco, Tehachapi, Ridgeview look to keep Cinderella stories alive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's Week #2 of the CIF high school football playoffs. The Division I playoffs kickoff Friday and Wasco, Tehachapi, Ridgeview look to keep their Cinderella stories alive.
Here is a list of Kern County schools playing on Friday night:
Division 1
- Clovis (5) at Liberty (4)
- Garces Memorial (7) at San Joaquin Memorial (2)
Division 2
- Mission Prep (10) at Bakersfield (2)
- Wasco (14) at Frontier (6)
Division 3
- Bakersfield Christian (7) at Strathmore (2)
Division 4
- Independence (6) vs. Monache (14)
- Mendota (13) vs. Foothill (5)
- Highland (8) at Nipomo (1)
- Tehachapi (15) vs. Roosevelt (7)
Division 5
- Shafter (5) at Boron (4)
- Ridgeview (15) at North (10)
Division 6
- East (7) at Morro Bay (2)
- Lindsay (8) at Taft (1)
- Delano (5) at Woodlake (4)
For a list of all the playoff games being played, visit the CIF website.