CIF high school playoffs continue; Wasco, Tehachapi, Ridgeview look to keep Cinderella stories alive

Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 12, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's Week #2 of the CIF high school football playoffs. The Division I playoffs kickoff Friday and Wasco, Tehachapi, Ridgeview look to keep their Cinderella stories alive.

Here is a list of Kern County schools playing on Friday night:

Division 1

  • Clovis (5) at Liberty (4)
  • Garces Memorial (7) at San Joaquin Memorial (2)

Division 2

  • Mission Prep (10) at Bakersfield (2)
  • Wasco (14) at Frontier (6)

Division 3

  • Bakersfield Christian (7) at Strathmore (2)

Division 4

  • Independence (6) vs. Monache (14)
  • Mendota (13) vs. Foothill (5)
  • Highland (8) at Nipomo (1)
  • Tehachapi (15) vs. Roosevelt (7)

Division 5

  • Shafter (5) at Boron (4)
  • Ridgeview (15) at North (10)

Division 6

  • East (7) at Morro Bay (2)
  • Lindsay (8) at Taft (1)
  • Delano (5) at Woodlake (4)

For a list of all the playoff games being played, visit the CIF website.

