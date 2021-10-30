Friday Night Live: Week #11 of High School Football

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It was the final week of the regular season as teams battled for spots in the playoffs with the new division computer seedings.

Week 10 meant a lot of rivalry games on the schedule with Bakersfield traveling across the 99 to face Liberty, plus one of the best rivalries in the county saw Wasco versus Shafter. Other games saw East take on Foothill, Centennial taking on Frontier, and South at North for the new Legends Trophy.