Watch
SportsFriday Night Live

Actions

Friday Night Live: Week #11 of High School Football

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC Sports
Friday Night Live, Week 11, Bakersfield
Posted at 11:41 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 02:41:30-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It was the final week of the regular season as teams battled for spots in the playoffs with the new division computer seedings.

Week 10 meant a lot of rivalry games on the schedule with Bakersfield traveling across the 99 to face Liberty, plus one of the best rivalries in the county saw Wasco versus Shafter. Other games saw East take on Foothill, Centennial taking on Frontier, and South at North for the new Legends Trophy.

Friday Night Live: Week #11 of High School Football

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!