Watch
SportsFriday Night Live

Actions

Friday Night Live: Week #2 of High School Football

items.[0].videoTitle
Week #2 and there was some work to do as teams got acclimated to playing a full season again after the shortened spring slate. But that doesn't mean we aren't seeing some good football from this quick turnaround between seasons.
Posted at 11:43 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 02:43:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Week #2 and there was some work to do as teams got acclimated to playing a full season again after the shortened spring slate. But that doesn't mean we aren't seeing some good football from this quick turnaround between seasons.

In Week #2 there were some good in-town matchups as well as a visiting Paraclete taking on Garces Memorial.

COVID once again had a grasp on some games but there were still has some good showdowns like a head-to-head between the Wolf Pack and the Patriots. Meanwhile, the Shafter Generals were looking for some redemption with a week one loss against the 1-0 Highland Scots. Plus a matchup between coasts: West versus East.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!