BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Week three was a blowout spree as nine of our local teams were playing undefeated after two weeks.

23ABC's Friday Night Live has Bakersfield High School's first home game of the season. And a head-to-head between Centennial and Independence. Could the G-hawks improve to 3-0? Plus a new segment that features a coach this week who is keeping a keen eye on local talent.