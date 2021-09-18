Friday Night Live: Week #5 of High School Football

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Week five of high school football came with a lot of rearrangement of games but still had a lot of matchups on tap including the Frontier Titans on the road at the Independence Falcons and teams in the South Sequoia League opening up conference play.

The Titans were looking to tighten up a 2-1 record while the Falcons were preying on their first win of the season. While the Golden Valley Bulldogs were looking to exit the doghouse with a week five win after starting 0-2.