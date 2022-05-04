Watch
From stadium to sea, LA Dodgers unveil All-Star Game plans

All Star Game Dodger Stadium Baseball
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angele mayor Eric Garcetti, right, speaks as members of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on during an event to officially launch the countdown to MLB All-Star Week Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The All-Star Game is scheduled to be played on July 19. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 8:31 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 23:31:40-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have unveiled plans for this summer's MLB All-Star Game.

The franchise will be hosting for the first time since 1980. Dodger Stadium, LA Live in downtown Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Pier will be backdrops for events running from July 15 to July 19.

The Dodgers plan to honor Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball's color barrier with the franchise 75 years ago.

His widow, Rachel, turns 100 on July 19, the same day as the All-Star Game.

The Home Run Derby is July 18.

