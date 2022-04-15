Watch
Sports

Actions

George in health and safety protocols, out of play-in game

Paul George
Andy Clayton-King/AP
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Paul George
Posted at 10:14 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 13:14:46-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles Clippers spokesman says Paul George has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss the Clippers' play-in game against New Orleans.

His absence is a huge blow to the Clippers' hopes of making the playoffs. They must win to earn the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

George scored 34 points in a 109-104 loss at Minnesota in the first play-in game.

The Clippers were already without Kawhi Leonard, who has been out all season while rehabbing an ACL tear.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul