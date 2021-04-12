Watch
Giants pitchers scatter 8 hits, beat Rockies for sweep

Jeff Chiu/AP
San Francisco Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Anthony DeSclafani
Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 16:42:37-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani and three relievers combined to scatter eight hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep.

DeSclafani struck out eight and gave up six hits in six innings.

The right-hander pitched with runners on base nearly every inning but repeatedly worked his way out of trouble and lowered his ERA to 0.82.

Brandon Belt homered for the first time this season and Alex Dickerson also connected for the Giants. Evan Longoria had two hits and two RBIs.

