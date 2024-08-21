Harlem Globetrotters to host first ever sports residency

The Harlem Globetrotters — an American exhibition basketball team — have created an iconic brand by hitting hundreds of cities across the nation and around the world, one night at a time.

But for the first time in their storied history, they’re hosting a residency.

“People talk about the legends of the Harlem Globetrotters — Division 1, HBCUs, NBA players,” said Harlem Globetrotters President Keith Dawkins.

The American Dream is a giant mall and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It has presented sports before, but never anything like this.

The Globetrotters residency is taking place in the middle of American Dream, with 16 games in 10 days and dozens of special fan-interaction experiences.

“We spend so much time on the road — 250 tour dates around North America, another 150 tour dates around the rest of the world,” Dawkins said. “And we've been looking for an opportunity like this. What would it be like if we could hunker down in one location and really engage our fans in a unique way?”

Harlem Globetrotter Cheese Chisolm said the sport is all about bringing people together.

“We bring everybody together. Doesn't matter your race, doesn't matter anything about you, no matter where you're from,” Chisolm said. “The Globetrotters have a special type of magic where we can bring people together and communicate with them. So I love it.”

Harlem Globetrotter Ace Porter said it was about bringing joy.

“This is all a part of spreading smiles and laughter, you know, trying to get them comfortable and ready for the game as well,” Porter said.

Of course, most of the magic from the Harlem Globetrotters comes in the games — for everyone but the Washington Generals.

RELATED STORY | This basketball magazine is mixing art with 'outlandish' sport stories

Harlem Globetrotter Jumpin Ballard said the games are more intimate with the new setup.

“Everybody's like closer. So like in the big arena, sometimes they'd be spaced out, but it felt more intimate because everybody was a lot closer to you, so you could speak to everybody personally if you want to,” Ballard said.

The Globetrotters' games are always filled with memorable moments from quick passing and eye-popping ball handling.

But this residency takes the fan experience and the tricks to a new level.

“Let me tell you what I did last night. I took my suitcase, opened it, and I took my clothes, and I finally put them in a drawer,” Law said. “Because we’re always on the road, hotel to hotel. But now we're here almost a week and a half. It's a beautiful thing.”

Harlem Globetrotter Hot Shot Swanson echoed his teammate’s excitement.

“The best part for me is that I live right across the bridge in New York City in Harlem,” Swanson said. “So all my family and friends get to see me for the 16 games that I'm in here.”

Dawkins said the team hopes there are more residencies to come.

This first-ever residency ends on Sunday but could begin again in any number of other places, including Minneapolis and Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

RELATED STORY | The Sports Bra, a bar that only shows women's sports, expanding nationally