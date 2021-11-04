High school football playoffs begin Thursday

(KERO) — Week #12 of the high school football season means the California Interscholastic Federation playoffs get underway. Here is a list of the games on tap this week starting Thursday.

NOTE: Division I playoffs begin on November 12th. In Division VI, Taft, Pioneer Valley, and Morro Bay received byes and will begin play on November 12th.

Thursday, November 4th

VI PLAYOFFS

Orange Cove at East Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Friday, November 5th

II PLAYOFFS

Tulare Western at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Wasco at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Sanger at Frontier, 7 p.m.

III PLAYOFFS

Stockdale at Bakersfield Christian, 7 p.m.

Kennedy (Delano) at Washington Union (Fresno), 7 p.m.

IV PLAYOFFS

Tehachapi at Bishop, 7 p.m.

West at Foothill, 7 p.m.

Porterville at Highland, 7 p.m.

Fowler at Independence, 7 p.m.

V PLAYOFFS

Orosi at Boron, 7 p.m.

Chavez (Delano) at Liberty (Madera), 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

Riverdale at Shafter, 7 p.m.

North at Templeton, 7 p.m.

VI PLAYOFFS