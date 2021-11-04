Watch
High school football playoffs begin Thursday

High School Football (FILE)
Posted at 3:51 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 18:51:17-04

(KERO) — Week #12 of the high school football season means the California Interscholastic Federation playoffs get underway. Here is a list of the games on tap this week starting Thursday.

NOTE: Division I playoffs begin on November 12th. In Division VI, Taft, Pioneer Valley, and Morro Bay received byes and will begin play on November 12th.

Thursday, November 4th

VI PLAYOFFS

  • Orange Cove at East Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Friday, November 5th

II PLAYOFFS

  • Tulare Western at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
  • Wasco at Centennial, 7 p.m.
  • Sanger at Frontier, 7 p.m.

III PLAYOFFS

  • Stockdale at Bakersfield Christian, 7 p.m.
  • Kennedy (Delano) at Washington Union (Fresno), 7 p.m.

IV PLAYOFFS

  • Tehachapi at Bishop, 7 p.m.
  • West at Foothill, 7 p.m.
  • Porterville at Highland, 7 p.m.
  • Fowler at Independence, 7 p.m.

V PLAYOFFS

  • Orosi at Boron, 7 p.m.
  • Chavez (Delano) at Liberty (Madera), 7 p.m.
  • Ridgeview at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
  • Riverdale at Shafter, 7 p.m.
  • North at Templeton, 7 p.m.

VI PLAYOFFS

  • Farmersville at Delano, 7 p.m.
  • Kern Valley at Lindsay, 7 p.m.
