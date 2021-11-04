High school football playoffs begin Thursday

(KERO) — Week #12 of the high school football season means the California Interscholastic Federation playoffs get underway. Here is a list of the games on tap this week starting Thursday.
NOTE: Division I playoffs begin on November 12th. In Division VI, Taft, Pioneer Valley, and Morro Bay received byes and will begin play on November 12th.
Thursday, November 4th
VI PLAYOFFS
- Orange Cove at East Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
Friday, November 5th
II PLAYOFFS
- Tulare Western at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
- Wasco at Centennial, 7 p.m.
- Sanger at Frontier, 7 p.m.
III PLAYOFFS
- Stockdale at Bakersfield Christian, 7 p.m.
- Kennedy (Delano) at Washington Union (Fresno), 7 p.m.
IV PLAYOFFS
- Tehachapi at Bishop, 7 p.m.
- West at Foothill, 7 p.m.
- Porterville at Highland, 7 p.m.
- Fowler at Independence, 7 p.m.
V PLAYOFFS
- Orosi at Boron, 7 p.m.
- Chavez (Delano) at Liberty (Madera), 7 p.m.
- Ridgeview at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
- Riverdale at Shafter, 7 p.m.
- North at Templeton, 7 p.m.
VI PLAYOFFS
- Farmersville at Delano, 7 p.m.
- Kern Valley at Lindsay, 7 p.m.