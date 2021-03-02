High school football set for return locally

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Are you ready for some football? Well get ready, local high school student-athletes set to hit the gridiron next week.

Schedules are coming out for local high school football teams with a handful set to be back in action next Friday. 23ABC went through and found games for teams in the South, Southwest, and Southeast Yosemite leagues.

Next week Liberty is playing at Stockdale, Frontier is playing at BHS and Tehachapi is playing at Golden Valley. Highland is hosting South and Mira Monte is on the road at North. All those games are set to take place at 7:30 p.m.

Some other schools will be playing their first games the following week. BCHS is at Golden Valley, Centennial is at Frontier, and Ridgeview is at Independence. West will be hosting Shafter and Highland will be on the road at East. Again, those games start at 7:30 p.m.

March 12



Liberty at Stockdale – 7:30 p.m.

BHS vs. Frontier – 7:30 p.m.

Tehachapi at Golden Valley – 7:30 p.m.

South at Highland – 7:30 p.m.

Mira Monte at North – 7:30 p.m.

March 19



Bakersfield Christian at Golden Valley – 7:30 p.m.

Centennial at Frontier – 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Independence – 7:30 p.m.

Shafter at West – 7:30 p.m.

Highland at East – 7:30 p.m.

March 26



Foothill at Golden Valley – 7:30 p.m.

March 27

