Jackson's jumper gives Clippers 100-98 win over Pistons

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) is surrounded by teammates after hitting the game winning basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 9:20 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 00:20:27-04

DETROIT (AP) — Reggie Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving the Los Angeles Clippers their seventh straight victory, 100-98 over the Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter despite playing without several key players. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley and Marcus Morris were all out for Los Angeles.

The Clippers trailed by five in the final minute. Jackson also tied the game with a 3-pointer with 19.0 seconds left.

