Jordan Love to make first regular season start for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KERO) — Packers starting QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly tested positive for COVID on Tuesday and won't play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs. What does the news mean for Bakersfield native Jordan Love?

The Liberty High grad is set to make his first NFL regular season start, according to NFL.com. According the Packers depth chart, the team is only carrying two active quarterbacks. With Rodgers reportedly out, Love is the next man up as his backup.

This could be a good showcase for Love who the Packers traded up to get in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. With the pandemic canceling the 2020 preseason, Love hasn't had a lot of opportunity on the field for the Packers.

Love made a number of starts during this year's preseason games and also played during garbage time during the Packers' opening game blowout loss to the Saints. He was 5 for 7 passing with 68 yards in that game.

Love started two-and-a-half years at Utah State. His first full year as a starter saw him pass for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns with six interceptions. The Aggies went 11-2 in 2018.