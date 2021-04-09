Watch
Joseph scores 24, Pistons beat Kings 113-101

Randall Benton/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Smith Jr. (0) and Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes chase the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 14:26:04-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cory Joseph had a season-high 24 points and seven assists in his first game against his former team, Jhalil Okafor made a timely return after missing nearly two months following knee surgery, and the short-handed Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings 113-101.

Isaiah Stewart added 16 points and 13 rebounds in place of injured Mason Plumlee for the Pistons. Okafor, who had missed 27 games following left knee surgery, scored 11 points.

Killian Hayes also had 11. Detroit entered an East-worst 15-16 but led comfortably against slumping Sacramento after going up by 22 early in the third quarter.

